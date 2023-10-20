Do you love travel and spreadsheets? Boutique Japan is hiring a Full-Time Operations Specialist to join our talented remote team.

If you are incredibly organized and detail-oriented, and passionate about immersive travel, you may be the perfect fit! Relevant experience in a comparable position in the travel industry is required.

Who Are We?

Boutique Japan is an award-winning travel company that specializes in crafting bespoke journeys for travelers from around the world.

Along with the unique experiences we offer, it is our extreme attention to our clients’ interests, priorities, and preferences that helps us ensure that each of our travelers has an amazing trip.

We love what we do, and are passionate about treating every task and interaction with a highly personalized approach.

Who Are You?

You are a highly motivated luxury travel specialist seeking an exciting new opportunity alongside a tight-knit group of enthusiastic travel obsessives.

You are passionate about travel, and realize that a huge amount of time and energy goes into planning meticulously arranged itineraries.

As an experienced and talented travel industry professional, you’re equally at ease with luxury travelers looking for white-glove service, as with adventurous high-end travelers seeking off-the-beaten-path experiences.

You will take on a challenging role at a dynamic US-based company, work on a remote basis, and live and breathe travel (both via Boutique Japan and our sister brand, Boutique Explorer).

Essential Skills and Experience for the Role

This role is not for everyone, and if you are not the most organized person you know, please consider applying for a different role with us in the future.

Assisting and communicating with clients, while coordinating the behind-the-scenes workings of complex bespoke itineraries, is no easy feat.

This position requires a uniquely keen attention to detail, and an extraordinary ability to prioritize from a big-picture perspective. Essential skills and characteristics include:

At minimum 2-3 years of experience in a comparable position in the travel industry

Native-level English fluency and superb writing and communication skills

Familiarity and ease with a wide range of software and apps

Extraordinary client care skills, and a refined ability to treat each interaction with a personalized approach

Extensive world travel experience, and a palpable enthusiasm for travel and adventure

The ability to focus single-mindedly on the task at hand, while simultaneously managing numerous projects (and the calm perspective to prioritize wisely)

A level of attention to detail and conscientiousness that occasionally makes others wonder why you care so much, coupled with the ability to take a step back and see the big picture

An intrinsic desire to do great work, and track record of being able to manage yourself (we will support you, but you must be self-motivated to excel)

A constant desire to improve yourself, personally and professionally

The humility and honesty to admit when you don’t know something, combined with the resourcefulness to help you find solutions to challenging questions and requests

Tasks and Responsibilities

As a member of our Operations team, you will help provide our travelers with a seamless, worry-free, and wonderful experience, from the moment they book their trip until after they’ve returned home.

Your role involves managing the behind-the-scenes details and logistics of complex itineraries, and providing extraordinary hospitality to our clients through frequent email and telephone interactions.

You will work on a variety of tasks, depending on the evolving needs of our Operations team, and this is a sampling of the types of tasks you will handle:

Manage and prepare complex custom itineraries to ensure seamless experiences for our clients

Provide warm, human, and exceedingly professional care to our travelers (primarily via email and telephone)

Compile trip documentation, including pre-departure information, and field client questions using your expertise, research, and resourcefulness

Proofread minutely detailed itineraries to ensure both complete accuracy and appealing trip flow

Communicate with guides, hotels, ryokans, and other suppliers to refine and coordinate highly customized services

Edit and compose detailed itinerary descriptions, in part by skillfully piecing together existing copy from our internal database

Manage complex trip budgets, and uphold exceptional levels of organization in record keeping and updates to internal files and documents

Collaborate closely with colleagues throughout the post-booking and pre-trip process to ensure even seemingly small details are thoroughly conveyed (and don’t fall through the cracks)

Adhere to internal deadlines as it applies to client contact and proactive outreach

As a member of our small and nimble team, you will also have the chance to play an active role in continually “leveling up” how we do things, and thus help shape the ongoing evolution of our company. This applies to everything from administrative processes, to how we interact with each other as a remote team, and of course our travelers’ experiences!

Important Details

This is a challenging role, and you will be working full time. But you won’t be working from a cubicle (unless cubicles are your thing), because the position is remote.

Your Location

Boutique Japan has been a US-based distributed company since we started in 2013, and this is a remote job for a US resident. As a close-knit team, we communicate with one another via various tools, and meet for inspiring in-person retreats on average one to two times a year.

But as appealing as it can be to some people, we won’t sugarcoat it: remote work is not for everyone. Many people prefer the structure and interaction of in-person office positions, and remote work can be lonely. So if you get the feeling that remote work might not be ideal for you, please trust your gut.

We are results-oriented above all, and while we will provide plenty of guidance and support (we want you to thrive), you must have a proven track record of successfully managing yourself.

Your Schedule

This is a full-time job of 36 hours per week, with full days (i.e., 8 hours) Monday through Thursday, and half-day Fridays.

As a US-based company, we work primarily during North American business hours, and our regular business hours are Monday to Thursday, 9 am to 5 pm (US Central Time), along with half-days on Fridays. There may also be times when you need to coordinate your schedule to speak with colleagues, travelers, and vendors located in other time zones, which may require some flexibility on your part.

Compensation, Benefits & Perks

Pay will be commensurate with skills and experience. Provided you excel in the role, you will have the opportunity to increase your level of responsibility and compensation.

To complement your pay, we offer the following benefits and perks:

The chance to work on a fun and dynamic team, in a company where there is room for you to grow and make a significant impact

The opportunity to work remotely

A human schedule that prioritizes results and deliverables

Health and dental insurance

401(k) with up to 4% company match

Generous paid time off, sick leave, plus US national holidays

Fun and productive in-person team meetups (past locations have included Japan, Mexico City, Joshua Tree National Park, and more)

An annual FAM trip beginning in the second year of employment

I’m Ready to Apply! What’s the Next Step?

We look forward to your application! The application deadline is November 10. However, we may close the application window sooner, so don’t wait until the due date to apply.

Please note that due to the large number of applications, we may not respond to all applicants.