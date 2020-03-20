Reading about Japan is one of the best ways to get excited for your trip, and we’ve put together a comprehensive Japan reading list for serious book lovers and light readers alike.
Japan guidebooks can be a great resource for research and travel planning, but it’s also incredibly fun — and often enlightening — to read fiction and non-fiction books from and about Japan.
So we’ve compiled a wide-spanning recommended reading list for Japan, including books on Japanese food, culture, history, a variety of fiction and literature, and more!
If we missed a great book you think we should include, please let us know – happy reading!
Originally written June 22, 2017, this post was updated and republished March 20, 2020.
Books on Japanese Culture
Japan’s unique and diverse culture, from the traditional to the modern, is one of the things we love most about Japan. The books below — which span topics ranging from gardens to Zen, and fashion to anime — provide an immersive introduction to a breadth of fascinating topics related to Japanese culture.
- Old Kyoto: The Updated guide to Traditional Shops, Restaurants, and Inns, by Diane Durston (Purchase from Amazon)
- A Geek in Japan, by Hector Garcia (Purchase from Amazon)
- Japanese Gardens: Tranquility, Simplicity, Harmony, by Geeta K. Mehta and Kimie Tada (Purchase from Amazon)
- Tokyo Geek’s Guide: The Ultimate Guide to Japan’s Otaku Culture, by Gianni Simone (Purchase from Amazon)
- Japanese Tattoos, by Brian Ashcraft (Purchase from Amazon)
- Geisha, 25th Anniversary Edition, by Liza Dalby (Purchase from Amazon)
- Houses and Gardens of Kyoto, by Thomas Daniell (Purchase from Amazon)
- Zen and Japanese Culture, by D.T. Suzuki (Purchase from Amazon)
- Tokyo Vice: An American Reporter on the Police Beat in Japan, by Jake Adelstein (Purchase from Amazon)
- The Japanese Mind: Understanding Contemporary Japanese Culture, by Roger J. Davies and Osamu Ikeno (Purchase from Amazon)
- Kyoto Gardens: Masterworks of the Japanese Gardener’s Art, by Judith Clancy (Purchase from Amazon)
- Kyoto: Seven Paths to The Heart of The City, by Diane Durston (Purchase from Amazon)
- Kimono Design: An Introduction to Textiles and Patterns, by Keiko Nitanai (Purchase from Amazon)
- Tokyo Fashion City: A Detailed Guide to Tokyo’s Trendiest Fashion Districts, by Philomena Keet (Purchase from Amazon)
- Living in Japan, by Alex Kerr and Kathy Arlyn Sokol (Purchase from Amazon)
- Japanese Zen Gardens, by Yoko Kawaguchi (Purchase from Amazon)
- Zen Gardens and Temples of Kyoto, by John Dougill, with photographs by John Einarsen (Purchase from Amazon)
- WA: The Essence of Japanese Design, by Stefania Piotti and Rossella Mennegazzo (Purchase from Amazon)
Culinary Books on Japan
If it’s your first trip to Japan, our guess is that Japanese food will be even more delicious and varied than you can imagine. Below are our favorite books on Japanese food and drink, to simultaneously whet your appetite and give you great insight into Japan’s incredible culinary culture.
- Rice, Noodle, Fish, by Matt Goulding (Purchase from Amazon)
- Sushi, by Kazuo Nagayama (Purchase from Amazon)
- Izakaya: The Japanese Pub Cookbook, by Mark Robinson (see our full article on the izakaya experience in Japan!) (Purchase from Amazon)
- Food Sake Tokyo, by Yukari Sakamoto (Purchase from Amazon)
- Drinking Japan: A Guide to Japan’s Best Drinks and Drinking Establishments, by Chris Bunting (Purchase from Amazon)
- Washoku: Recipes from the Japanese Home Kitchen, by Elizabeth Andoh (Purchase from Amazon)
- Tokyo Cult Recipes, by Maori Murota (Purchase from Amazon)
- Kansha: Celebrating Japan’s Vegan and Vegetarian Traditions, by Elizabeth Andoh (learn more about traveling through Japan with special dietary requirements) (Purchase from Amazon)
- Japan: The Cookbook, by Nancy Singleton Hachisu (Purchase from Amazon)
- Japanese Soul Cooking: Ramen, Tonkatsu, Tempura, and More, by Tadashi Ono and Harris Salat (Purchase from Amazon)
- Tokyo Local: Cult Recipes From the Street that Make the City, by Caryn Liew and Brendan Liew (Purchase from Amazon)
- Gyoza: The Ultimate Dumpling Cookbook, by Paradise Yamamoto (Purchase from Amazon)
Books about Japanese History
A basic understanding of Japanese history is essential to making sense of contemporary Japan, and the books below provide insight into some of the country’s most crucial historical periods.
- Hirohito and the Making of Modern Japan, by Herbert P. Bix (Purchase from Amazon)
- The World of the Shining Prince: Court Life in Ancient Japan, by Ivan Morris (Purchase from Amazon)
- The Lone Samurai: The Life of Miyamoto Musashi, by William Scott Wilson (Purchase from Amazon)
- Japan at War: An Oral History, by Haruko Taya Cook and Theodore F. Cook (Purchase from Amazon)
- Shockwave: Countdown to Hiroshima, by Stephen Walker (Purchase from Amazon)
- Hiroshima, by John Hersey (Purchase from Amazon)
- Embracing Defeat: Japan in the Wake of World War II, by John W. Dower (Purchase from Amazon)
- Yoshimasa and the Silver Pavilion: The Creation of the Soul of Japan, by Donald Keene (Purchase from Amazon)
Travelogues, Guides, and Memoirs
These varied and colorful firsthand accounts are an invaluable way to vicariously experience Japan through the keen eyes of an eclectic collection of observers.
- Chronicles of My Life: An American in the Heart of Japan, by Donald Keene (Purchase from Amazon)
- Minka: My Farmhouse in Japan, by John Roderick (Purchase from Amazon)
- The Inland Sea, by Donald Richie (Purchase from Amazon)
- The Japan Journals: 1947-2004, by Donald Richie (Purchase from Amazon)
- Lost Japan: Last Glimpse of Beautiful Japan, by Alex Kerr (Purchase from Amazon)
- The Roads to Sata: A 2000-Mile Walk Through Japan, by Alan Booth (Purchase from Amazon)
- Confessions of a Yakuza, by Junichi Saga (Purchase from Amazon)
- Yakuza Moon: Memoirs of a Gangster’s Daughter, by Shoko Tendo (Purchase from Amazon)
- Dave Barry Does Japan, by Dave Barry (Purchase from Amazon)
- The Lady and the Monk: Four Seasons in Kyoto, by Pico Iyer (Purchase from Amazon)
Japanese Literature & Fiction
Japan is blessed with an incredible wealth of classic and modern literature. The sampling below will help get you started, and we recommend diving more deeply into the works of several of the authors below.
- Essays in Idleness: The Tsurezuregusa of Kenko, Translated by Donald Keene (while not for everyone, this is the book that first helped inspire my love for Japan, as I mention on our About page) (Purchase from Amazon)
- The Pillow Book of Sei Shonagon, Translated by Ivan Morris (Purchase from Amazon)
- The Essential Haiku: Versions of Basho, Buson, & Issa, Translated by Robert Hass (Purchase from Amazon)
- The Tale of Genji, by Murasaki Shikibu (Purchase from Amazon)
- The Wind-Up Bird Chronicle, by Haruki Murakami (Purchase from Amazon)
- Norwegian Wood, by Haruki Murakami (Purchase from Amazon)
- Four Major Plays of Chikamatsu, by Chikamatsu Monzaemon (Purchase from Amazon)
- The Sound of Waves, by Yukio Mishima (Purchase from Amazon)
- The Sailor Who Fell from Grace with the Sea, by Yukio Mishima (Purchase from Amazon)
- Kitchen, by Banana Yoshimoto (Purchase from Amazon)
- The Makioka Sisters, by Junichiro Tanizaki (Purchase from Amazon)
- I Am a Cat, by Soseki Natsume (Purchase from Amazon)
- Shogun, by James Clavell (Purchase from Amazon)
- Nip the Buds, Shoot the Kids, by Kenzaburo Oe (Purchase from Amazon)
- Snow Country, by Yasunari Kawabata (Purchase from Amazon)
- Anthology of Japanese Literature: From the Earliest Era to the Mid-Nineteenth Century, by Donald Keene (Purchase from Amazon)
- The Narrow Road to the Deep North and Other Travel Sketches, by Matsuo Basho and Nobuyuki Yuasa (Purchase from Amazon)
So whether you relish the feel and smell of paper in your hands, or prefer the convenience and portability of a Kindle or your mobile device, we hope our recommended Japan reading list helps you prepare for your adventures!