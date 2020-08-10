To help you in your Japan trip planning, and complement your online research, we’ve compiled a short list of the very best Japan travel guidebooks.

Despite the fact that nowadays most travelers rely primarily on apps and the internet for information, guidebooks can still be a great resource. (If you’re looking for more online resources, see our article on the internet’s best Japan travel resources.)

Along with helping you plan and prepare, guidebooks can also come in very handy during your trip. But apart from just being practical, for many people reading up on the destination (especially one as interesting as Japan) is part of the fun of travel.

In her article, “What a Great Trip! And I’m Not Even There Yet,” Stephanie Rosenbloom writes, “Taking a vacation won’t necessarily make you happier. But anticipating it will.”

While we certainly hope that visiting Japan will make you happier, there’s definitely something uniquely magical about the anticipation before a big trip — and with this in mind, we’re thrilled to present our favorite Japan guidebooks.

Originally written in 2014, this post was updated and republished on August 10, 2020.

Guidebooks come in various shapes and sizes, and we’ve split them into three categories:

Comprehensive general guidebooks

City-specific guidebooks

Specialty (topic-specific) guidebooks

For more reading inspiration, both fiction and non-fiction, see our full Japan reading list.

The Best General Japan Travel Guidebooks

When choosing a general guidebook for a trip, it comes down above all to personal preference.

Some travelers prefer more information, while others prefer shorter books that feel less overwhelming. Some people don’t mind text-heavy guidebooks, while for many people being able to flip through glossy photo pages is essential.

If possible, the best way to select a guidebook is to visit a bookstore in person. After leafing through a few options, you should be able to decide which book (or books) best matches your needs, travel style, and personality.

When it comes to general Japan guidebooks there are almost too many options, so to make your choice a bit easier we’ve narrowed it down to the following selection of reliable and excellent options:

The Best Tokyo & Kyoto Guidebooks

The general guidebooks above cover the cities of Tokyo and Kyoto, but the city-specific books below each put their own spin on things.

The selections below tend to be less focused on “sights,” and place more emphasis on food, art, shopping, and design. Enjoy!

The Best Specialty Japan Guidebooks

Not all of these are guidebooks, per se, but depending on your interests they may be ideal reading material for your trip.

After all, general guidebooks can be great, but if you’re looking for more specialized, in-depth information, most guidebooks won’t cut it.

That’s why we love these books. The authors are knowledgeable and passionate about their topics, which also makes them a bit more fun to read than typical guidebooks.

Food Sake Tokyo

Written by Yukari Sakamoto (a chef, sommelier and shochu advisor), Food Sake Tokyo is a wonderful book devoted to Tokyo’s incredible cuisine.

Old Kyoto: A Guide to Traditional Shops, Restaurants, and Inns

Diane Durston’s brilliant Old Kyoto is made for travelers who are interested in exploring Kyoto’s living history, traditional crafts, and cuisine. The establishments featured range from tea shops to chopstick makers, restaurants, temple lodgings, sweets shops, ryokans (traditional Japanese-style inns), and even a terribly-endearing traditional-bucket maker.

Izakaya: The Japanese Pub Cookbook

Don’t pick up Izakaya: The Japanese Pub Cookbook unless you’re prepared to be seriously enticed to go to Japan. Written by Tokyo resident Mark Robinson, this lovely book is a collection of evocatively-written vignettes – complemented by gorgeous photography by Masashi Kuma – featuring eight izakayas (Japanese-style pubs) in Tokyo. While not quite a guidebook (it features only a handful of establishments, not all of which remain in existence), it will nevertheless give you immense insight into Tokyo’s izakaya culture, has some great recipes, and also makes for an attractive coffee table book.

Drinking Japan: A Guide to Japan’s Best Drinks and Drinking Establishments

Written by Chris Bunting, Drinking Japan is an ode to Japan’s drinking culture. The highly-informative book starts off with a history of alcohol and drinking in Japan, as well as an overview of the many different types of drinking establishments you’ll come across. Complete with recommended bars, maps, and more, this book makes it easy to navigate Japan’s dynamic world of drinking.

Rice, Noodle, Fish: Deep Travels Through Japan’s Food Culture

Last but not least, we love Matt Goulding’s Rice, Noodle, Fish. It is perhaps the book we most often give as a gift to Japanese food lovers. The brainchild of writer and Roads & Kingdoms co-creator Matt Goulding, in collaboration with the late Anthony Bourdain, this book is at its core a love letter to Japan and its incredible culinary culture.

We hope this helps you find the right Japan travel guidebook for your trip!