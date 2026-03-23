In the heart of the beautiful Hokuriku region, on the coast of the Japan Sea, Kanazawa is one of Japan’s loveliest and best-preserved historical cities.

Often compared to Kyoto (though significantly smaller than the ancient capital), Kanazawa is renowned for its impeccable geisha and samurai districts, the iconic Kenrokuen stroll garden, and its wonderful cuisine — including some of Japan’s highest-quality seafood.

Originally written in 2013, this post was updated and republished on March 23, 2026.

Karasaki pine tree at Kenrokuen Garden, Kanazawa (photo by bryansjs CC BY)

During the Edo Period (1603-1868), Kanazawa was one of Japan’s most powerful cities, as it was home to the Maeda Clan, a prominent samurai family. Thankfully, the city was spared air raids during World War II, leaving much of the old city intact.

While often missed by first-time visitors to Japan, Kanazawa is an extremely worthwhile destination for travelers to Japan interested in history, gardens, food, and art.

Getting to Kanazawa

Kanazawa is located on Japan’s west coast along the Sea of Japan, in Ishikawa prefecture. Historically a little removed from Japan’s main travel corridors, the city long felt tucked away compared to places like Tokyo or Kyoto — part of what helped preserve its traditional character.

In the past, traveling to Kanazawa required a somewhat roundabout train trip, or a domestic flight to Komatsu Airport (KMQ).

Now, thanks to the Hokuriku Shinkansen (Hokuriku Bullet Train), getting from Tokyo to Kanazawa is incredibly easy, with travel time approximately two hours and 30 minutes.

In addition to the ordinary cars (which are very nice), and the first-class Green Cars, the Hokuriku Shinkansen’s Series E7 trains also offer the deluxe Gran Class.

Traveling between Kanazawa and Kyoto is also straightforward, with the Limited Express JR Thunder Bird train making the trip in just over two hours.

Weather in Kanazawa

Kanazawa has four distinct seasons and more rain and cloud cover than many other Japanese cities, so packing layers and a compact umbrella is useful year-round.

Spring (March–May) is mild and one of the most pleasant times to visit, with cherry blossoms in early April and fresh greenery by May. Early summer (June–July) turns warmer and more humid as the rainy season brings periodic showers rather than constant rain.

Summer (August–September) can be hot and humid, though cooler mornings and evenings return by mid-September. Autumn (October–November) brings crisp air and fall foliage, while winter (December–February) is cold, often cloudy, and occasionally snowy, with a quieter atmosphere across the city.

Japan is beautiful any time of year, but if you’re in the early stages of planning a trip, visit our guide on the best time to visit Japan.

What to See and Do in Kanazawa

Kanazawa packs an incredible variety into a compact, walkable city, easily explored by foot and taxi or via a convenient sightseeing loop bus. From historic samurai and geisha districts to one of Japan’s most celebrated gardens, alongside Kanazawa’s heritage, you’ll also find thoughtful museums and contemporary cultural spaces.

Kenrokuen Garden

Kanazawa’s most famous draw (for both foreign and domestic travelers) is Kenrokuen Garden, one of Japan’s Three Great Gardens, along with Korakuen in Okayama and Kairakuen in Mito.

The garden is beautiful year-round, and especially magical — though crowded — in spring (for cherry blossom season) and fall (for autumn leaves).

Kanazawa Castle

Adjacent to Kenrokuen is Kanazawa Castle. This historic castle served as the seat of the Maeda lords and was a political center during the Edo period.

Despite being a reconstruction, the exterior and grounds, filled with large cherry trees, are impressive. The Gyokusen Inmaru garden provides visitors with a scenic walk featuring a central pond, bridges, and carefully shaped pines.

21st Century Museum of Contemporary Art

A very short walk from Kenrokuen is the 21st Century Museum of Contemporary Art, featuring architecture, sculptures, and exhibits that present a powerful contrast to the historical gems around it.

The museum itself is a striking sight, its low, circular glass form creating an atmosphere that feels open, transparent, and closely connected to the surrounding city.

D.T. Suzuki Museum

Thanks to its popularity, Kenrokuen is usually full of visitors, so for a moment of peace stop in at the D.T. Suzuki Museum of Buddhist philosophy, dedicated to the famous Zen philosopher. Here you can enjoy a lovely walk and a small, relaxing garden.

KAMU Kanazawa

KAMU Kanazawa is a small contemporary art museum best known for Leandro Erlich’s “Infinite Staircase.” The museum also hosts rotating installations in various spaces around the city, offering a more intimate contemporary art experience in comparison to the larger 21st Century Museum.

Higashi Chaya: Kanazawa’s teahouse and geisha district (photo by Andrea Schaffer CC BY)

Higashi Chaya District

After Kenrokuen, the second of Kanazawa’s most well-known areas is the beautifully-preserved Higashi Chaya District (higashi chaya-gai), the city’s most famous traditional teahouse and geisha district.

A chaya is a teahouse, and this stunningly well-preserved collection of streets is a valuable cultural and historical asset. While not as boisterous as it must have been in its heyday, a stroll in this photogenic part of town conjures Japan’s past as few places can.

Kazue-Machi Geisha District

The neighboring Kazue-machi geisha district is also worthy of exploration. Historically a chaya district where geisha entertained guests with music and dance, the area retains an intimate, old-world atmosphere. In the evenings, both areas are exceedingly charming under the light of old-fashioned lanterns.

Nomura Samurai House in Kanazawa’s samurai district, Nagamachi Bukeyashiki (photo by Kyle Hasegawa CC BY)

Nagamachi Bukeyashi District

Another of the city’s well-preserved historical areas is the Nagamachi Bukeyashiki District, which was once home to middle- and upper-class samurai and retains a wonderful atmosphere with its mud walls and long, narrow alleys.

Kanazawa Noh Museum

For those curious about traditional Japanese theater, the Kanazawa Noh Museum provides an intriguing look at the fascinating world of Noh performance. The museum helps demystify this highly stylized art form through exhibits on its history, costumes, and masks.

Gyokusentei Teahouse

Gyokusentei is a historic teahouse near Kenrokuen known for its refined atmosphere and garden views. Set beside a traditional strolling garden, it offers seasonal kaiseki served in tatami (traditional straw mat) rooms. The experience is like stepping into a preserved world of classical Japanese taste and design.

Terashima Kurando House

To experience a glimpse into the everyday home life of a samurai, the Terashima Kurando House is a beautifully preserved 18th century samurai villa with a lovely garden. Located in the Nagamachi samurai district, the house also features painted works created by Kurando.

Myoryu-ji (the Ninja Temple)

Myoryu-ji, often nicknamed the “Ninja Temple,” is a fascinating Edo-period temple known for its hidden staircases, secret rooms, and defensive architectural tricks. Built under the Maeda clan, its maze-like interior was designed for protection rather than worship alone. Visits are by guided tour, which reveals the clever design concealed behind its modest exterior.

Note that tours require advance reservations, there are no English-language guides permitted, and tours are conducted strictly in Japanese with an English-language pamphlet provided.

Food in Kanazawa

One of the pleasures of spending time in Kanazawa is the local cuisine.

Blessed with top-quality seafood from the Japan Sea (and what many consider Japan’s best sushi), along with wonderful produce and rice, Kanazawa has long attracted culinary travelers from throughout Japan — and now around the world.

Most of the best sushi shops are small and require advance reservation, but you will find delicious seafood at other establishments ranging from izakayas (pubs) to kaiseki (tasting menus) and kappo (chef’s counters).

In the morning, make sure to visit the bustling Omicho Market. Here you will see just how bountiful the region is, with colorful displays of seafood, vegetables, tsukemono (pickles), and more. Several of the seafood stalls double as humble restaurants where you can have a sushi or sashimi breakfast.

Kaisendon (seafood rice bowl) served at Omicho Market, Kanazawa (photo by yisris CC BY)

Day Trips from Kanazawa

As if Kanazawa itself didn’t offer enough, the surrounding areas are also full of worthwhile day (and overnight) trips.

Food lovers will want to consider the rugged Noto Hanto (Noto Peninsula), which is also featured in our favorite destinations in Japan.

The historic town of Takayama is also an easy day trip, with a stop in Shirakawago (or Gokayama) en route, or a visit to the off-the-beaten-path town of Hida-Furukawa.

Additionally, a wonderful complement to a stay in Kanazawa is a stay at a ryokan (traditional inn) with onsen (hot springs) just outside of Kanazawa, which we often recommend for our clients.

Plan Your Trip to Kanazawa

We hope you’ve enjoyed learning more about Kanazawa and what makes it such a special place to visit. With its blend of history, gardens, traditional districts, and outstanding food, it’s an easy and rewarding addition to many Japan itineraries.

For travelers looking to experience a different side of the country beyond the major cities, Kanazawa is very much worth the stop.

We hope you have the chance to visit lovely Kanazawa!