If you’re traveling to Japan from a country where tipping is common, you may find it pleasantly challenging to get used to the fact that tipping is relatively rare in Japan.

In many, if not most, countries around the world, service workers expect tips, and often depend on them for their livelihood. However, in Japan it’s quite different. As alluded to in our full article on Japanese etiquette, most workers in service-related roles in Japan don’t depend on tips to support themselves financially.

Originally written in 2014, this post was last updated on December 12th, 2025.

Tipping Culture in Japan

Tipping in Japan is not usually expected, and attempts to leave a tip will almost certainly be turned down (a potentially awkward moment). Because tipping isn’t part of daily culture in Japan, an unexpected gratuity can sometimes cause confusion or even embarrassment.

In Japan, it’s thought that by dining out or drinking at a bar, you are already paying the establishment for good service.

Incidentally, it’s worth noting that at many restaurants, you make payment at the front register rather than at the table. You might think this would lead to indifferent or mediocre service, but nothing could be further from the truth.

In “How Japan Has Perfected Hospitality Culture,” Oliver Strand writes, “The service culture of Japan, which always over-delivers, directly contradicts the tipping culture of the United States, which supposedly incentivizes superior service but can have exactly the inverse effect.”

It’s true: almost without fail, wherever you go in Japan (from the most luxurious hotels to the most humble ramen shops) you can expect to receive thoughtful, considerate service – with no strings attached. The country’s remarkable service culture is one of the many things we love about Japan.

If you’re used to traveling elsewhere, it may feel strange to get out of a taxi without leaving a small tip, but it simply won’t be accepted.

It’s the same at cafes, restaurants, and bars. If you’re accustomed to being in places where baristas, waitstaff, and mixologists expect a tip, it can take extra effort at first to not leave a tip!

Exceptions to the Rule: When to Tip in Japan

There are, however, certain times when tipping may be appropriate, and the scenarios described below are likely to be relevant for many travelers visiting Japan.

Tipping Private Guides

Unlike guides in many other countries, private guides in Japan are paid quite well and generally do not depend on tips for their livelihood. That said, even though in the past tipping was rarer, recently it has become more common for travelers to tip their guides. This is because of Japan’s emergence as a popular destination, and the accompanying influx of travelers from around the world.

Because there is not much of a tipping culture in Japan, in general, how much to tip your guide is a matter of some debate. Our best recommendation is to tip from the gut: if it feels right to you, it probably is.

Should you choose to tip, see “How to Tip in Japan” below for essential tipping etiquette in Japan.

Tipping Longer Haul Drivers

As mentioned, for everyday taxis, tipping is neither expected nor accepted. Much like in restaurants and cafes, taxi drivers in Japan take pride in offering reliable, courteous service, and to tip in a standard taxi will almost always lead to a polite refusal.

For longer transfers, however, such as intercity trips by private car, tipping the driver can be a kind gesture, though still optional. In this case, offering a small gratuity at the end of a longer journey is a thoughtful way to show appreciation.

Tipping at Ryokans

When you stay at a ryokan (traditional inn), tipping is also acceptable. For example, if you’ve had an exceptional stay with thoughtful, personalized service (as is likely to be the case at high-end ryokans), you may feel the desire to tip the nakai-san (room attendant) or the okami (ryokan’s proprietress) at the end of your stay.

How to Tip in Japan

When offering a tip in Japan, it would be considered uncouth to simply take out your wallet and hand over cash as-is.

The best way to offer a tip is by slipping clean bills into an envelope, and graciously handing the envelope to your recipient using both hands (they will also receive it with both hands). If you don’t have an envelope, you should be able to easily find one at any convenience store in Japan, but if getting to a conbini (convenience store) is not possible at the time, another option is to simply wrap the bills in a clean sheet of paper.

Understanding Japan’s Tipping Culture

Tipping culture in Japan can feel a little unfamiliar if you’re used to tipping at the end of your meals or cab rides, in places where gratuities are typically expected. But knowing that Japanese services aren’t built around tips can help make the whole experience feel more intuitive.

Most of the time, the best thing you can do is simply enjoy the thoughtful service that’s already part of daily life in Japan, and keep the few exceptions in mind for moments when a tip genuinely feels right. We hope this guide to tipping in Japan helps you in your travels!