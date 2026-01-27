One of the most fun parts of traveling in Japan is undoubtedly the country’s amazing train network.

The shinkansen (bullet train) is arguably the world’s most exhilarating form of terra firma transit, but even smaller regional JR trains and other private railways like the Kintetsu (used often in the Kansai region) are speedy, spacious, spotless, and punctual.

It’s not an exaggeration to say that you can set your watch by the timeliness of train arrivals and departures throughout the country. Throw in a historic mountain railway like the Hakone Tozan switchback up into the hills of Gora, and you may find yourself giddy like a kid on a carnival ride.

The train conductor bows to you; the beverage cart comes gliding by; you recline your seat much farther than you could on the airplane flight over. Simply put, Japan train travel leaves you feeling eminently civilized.

That is, unless or until you arrive at the train station lugging a large suitcase behind you, plus your carry-on or other personal bag, all the luggage you packed… and maybe also a bag or two of omiyage (souvenirs) you picked up along the way (this is, after all, also one of the best countries on the planet for shopping).

But never fear, because this is where Japan’s luggage-forwarding system, known as takuhaibin, saves the day.

Originally written in 2017, this post was last updated on January 26th, 2026.

Luggage Space on the Shinkansen

Unless you are on an airport express train like the Narita, or Haruka (to Kansai International), you’ll find that your train does not have any luggage storage area other than the seat overhead racks — or your own leg and lap space.

Which is why luggage-forwarding is such a convenient service. With takuhaibin, you can send your main luggage en route to your next hotel, leaving you hands-free during your travels.

Here, we’ll provide all the details on this incredible service that allows travelers to move between destinations without managing large suitcases along the way.

Japan Luggage Forwarding Basics

Launched in the 1970s, takuhaibin is, more broadly, a parcel courier service, most often used for overnight delivery. It is highly convenient, reliable, secure, and — notably, when it comes to Japan travel — very economical.

There are several companies that offer the service, including Kuroneko Yamato, but travelers need not worry about choosing: most hotels and ryokans (traditional inns) will take care of it for you.

Most takuhaibin services have a weight limit of 30 kg and size limit of 200 cm (calculated by adding the length + width + height) per bag. For about 2,500 – 3,000 JPY per suitcase (about the cost of an inexpensive sushi meal), you can ship your packed-to-the-gills luggage to your next destination. For example, you could ship your luggage from your Tokyo hotel to your Kyoto hotel, where, already safely in the room closet, it patiently awaits the click of your room key card.

How to Forward Luggage in Japan

How does it work? Here are a couple of real-world examples.

Bypassing Hakone

Say you’re making a first visit to Japan (your first, but not your last!) and don’t have a ton of time; you want to experience a convenient, tried-and-true itinerary of visiting Tokyo, Hakone, and Kyoto. Over the course of your trip, you’ll spend a few nights in Tokyo, experience a Hakone ryokan stay, and then enjoy a few nights in Kyoto.

You haven’t packed too heavily, but you still don’t want to worry about your luggage on the intercity travel. With takuhaibin, you can ship your main luggage ahead from Tokyo to Kyoto, bypassing Hakone, and pack a smaller personal bag for your ryokan stay.

All you need to do is bring the luggage you want shipped to the hotel reception before check-out. The concierge or bellhop will relieve you of the suitcase and tell you the shipping charge, which you’ll pay on your room bill.

Travel Lightly to Naoshima Island

For another example: you’ve heard about an “art island” named Naoshima and you’ve decided to add it to your “must-see” list on your Japan itinerary. You’ll detour there between Osaka and Kyoto.

Unless you’re traveling by private vehicle a lot of the way, don’t even think about dragging your entire luggage from train to train, to ferry to shuttle bus, and back again. Use takuhaibin from Osaka to Kyoto, and travel lightly, with a skip in your step, all the way to Naoshima and back.

Limitations of Takuhaibin

It’s important to note that overnight takuhaibin does not work everywhere. If you want to ship to points far north or south — off-the-beaten-path destinations such as Hokkaido or Okinawa — or islands where ferry transit is involved, you will likely need to plan on at least two-day delivery, rather than overnight.

Also, you cannot ship overnight to airports — they typically require 48 to 72-hour advance delivery (but pick-up, once at the airport, is almost as convenient as the luggage waiting in your hotel room).

Lost and Found in Japan

Takuhaibin is not just a fantastic convenience with regard to luggage and Japan train travel. Did you accidentally leave behind that jewelry of great monetary or sentimental value when packing up at your last hotel? Forget your Kindle, or misplace your laptop or smartphone charger?

Chances are the hotel staff will find it and be happy to ship it to your next destination — or even to your home country — for far less than the cost of buying it anew.

Japan Luggage Shipping Takeaways

So, when planning your trip, remember to keep a few things in mind to make getting around Japan as easy and enjoyable as possible:

Pack thoughtfully and leave space for shopping and souvenirs along the way.

Use takuhaibin to ship large luggage ahead and travel lighter between destinations.

Rely on hotels and ryokans to arrange luggage forwarding — it’s routine, reliable, and easy!

Treat luggage shipping as part of your travel plan: consider where a lighter bag will make the journey more enjoyable, and arrange forwarding delivery accordingly.

Luggage shipping in Japan is your best friend, and can make the difference between a trip that is stressful or stress-free.

Looking for more Japan packing tips? See our post on Packing for Japan!