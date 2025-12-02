Naoshima, commonly known as Japan’s art island, is a tiny island in the Seto Inland Sea, and one of our absolute favorite places in Japan. It’s home to whimsical sculptures and installations, and modern museums and galleries featuring impressive architecture and artwork.

Until the early 1990s, Naoshima was a remote and sleepy island, but — thanks in large part to an art-loving Japanese businessman’s vision — it has gradually become one of the world’s most unique destinations for art lovers and travelers seeking one-of-a-kind experiences.The island was included in National Geographic’s 19 Places to Indulge Yourself, featuring tips from Boutique Japan founder Andres Zuleta.

Yayoi Kusama’s famous and whimsical Pumpkin sculpture on Naoshima Island, Japan

While usually missed by first-time visitors to Japan, Naoshima is just a short ferry ride from Japan’s main island of Honshu, and it has an atmosphere like nowhere else.

In addition to its tiny traditional fishing villages, Miyanoura and Honmura, you’ll find stunning architecture by Tadao Ando, museums, colorful galleries and installations, and charming cafes, all in a laid-back atmosphere amid beautiful scenery.

Benesse House Museum (Photo: Tadashi Ikeda)

Getting to Naoshima

Traveling to Naoshima is relatively easy. Take the shinkansen (bullet train) from locations such as Tokyo, Kyoto, or Osaka to the city of Okayama, home of the famous Korakuen Garden.

From Okayama, head south by local train (or, better yet, private vehicle) to the small port town of Uno, which is about one hour away.

Finally, from Uno it’s a short 20-minute journey by ferry to Naoshima’s Miyanoura Port. Guests of the Benesse House, Naoshima’s most popular accommodation, can then hop on the hotel shuttle to check in, or begin seeing art.

Read more about getting to Naoshima and the Uno-Naoshima ferry schedule.

Ferry to Naoshima Island, Japan (photo by BMR & MAM CC BY)

Getting Around Naoshima

Once on Naoshima, getting around is fairly easy:

Benesse House guests have access to the convenient hotel shuttle, which does a loop of the island’s main art sites.

Non-guests can use the island’s local buses (less frequent but easy to use).

Naoshima is also bicycle friendly (we recommend renting an electric bicycle to navigate the island’s hills).

Read more about getting around Naoshima.

Planning Your Trip: When to Visit Naoshima

Before planning your trip, make sure to consult the Benesse Art Site Calendar.

On Naoshima island itself, most exhibits are usually closed on Mondays. However, during holidays in Japan (for example, over three-day weekends), most exhibits remain open on Monday and close on Tuesday instead.

On the neighboring art islands of Teshima and Inujima, most exhibits are usually closed on Tuesdays.

As for how long to stay, a day trip to Naoshima is possible, but it would be quite rushed. We typically recommend spending at least one or two nights on the island.

Read about the seasons and when to visit Japan.

Benesse House (photo by Tadasu Yamamoto)

Accommodations: Where to Stay on Naoshima

Naoshima’s most unique and coveted accommodation option is Benesse House.

Overlooking the Seto Inland Sea, Benesse House (which was designed by Ando) doubles as both a museum and boutique art hotel.

Benesse House guests have special early-morning and late-night access to the museum, and the hotel also has a spa, two restaurants (Issen, serving Japanese cuisine, and Terrace, offering French), and a very convenient shuttle to Naoshima’s art sites.

In 2022, the island’s first luxury ryokan (traditional inn) opened its doors, and apart from these accommodations, Naoshima is home primarily to humble stay options, such as traditional minshuku (Japanese guesthouses), as well as yurts.

Chichu Art Museum, Naoshima, Japan (photo by Fujitsuka Mitsumasa)

Naoshima’s Museums, Galleries, and Installations

Below are some of Naoshima’s many highlights.

Art House Project

The tiny fishing village of Honmura, on the eastern edge of Naoshima, is home to the Art House Project, a collection of abandoned houses and workshops (as well as a temple and a shrine), that have been converted into venues and art installations by artists from Japan and around the world.

The Art Houses are scattered throughout the village, within walking distance of one another. The newest addition is Minamidera, created as a purpose-built space for work by artist James Turrell. Intersperse your visits with a coffee break or lunch at one of the handful of charming cafes run by a mix of locals and transplants from cities like Tokyo and Osaka.

Honmura Lounge and Archive

Before exploring the Art House Project, stop by the Honmura Lounge and Archive, a small community hub where you can obtain your ticket, get helpful local guidance, and browse materials on the artists, architects, and history behind the installations.

Featuring photographs, documents, and exhibits that offer helpful context, it’s a worthwhile stop to get oriented before exploring the houses themselves. Honmura Lounge and Archive is also a relaxing environment adorned with cozy couches, offering a welcome rest between visiting house installations if you’d like.

Chichu Art Museum

For many (myself included), Naoshima’s highlight is Ando’s stunning Chichu Art Museum. Much of the building is underground, and Ando designed it to let in an abundance of natural light that alters the appearance of the artwork it houses throughout the day.

Chichu houses a small but impressive collection of works by artists including Claude Monet, James Turrell, and Walter De Maria. On most Friday and Saturday evenings, the museum also hosts the Open Sky Night Program, a special sunset viewing of James Turrell’s “Open Sky.”

Benesse House

After visiting the nearby Lee Ufan Museum, and across from it, Valley Gallery, which is an architectural hilltop space that allows in natural light through origami-like openings in the walls and ceiling, make your way to what is arguably the island’s centerpiece: Benesse House.

Introduced above, Benesse House is a museum-hotel that is home to works by Hiroshi Sugimoto, Gerhard Richter, Shinro Ohtake, Richard Long, David Hockney, and many more.

Located a short walk from Benesse House’s Park building, another site not to be missed is Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama’s famous “Kabocha” (pumpkin) sculpture. Be sure to stop by!

Naoshima New Museum of Art

Opened in 2025, the New Museum of Art is another creation designed by Ando. Surrounded by greenery on Naoshima’s east coast, the building features three floors showcasing contemporary works from artists in Japan and other parts of Asia. As Ando’s tenth project for Benesse Art Site Naoshima, it was designed to strengthen the island’s growing network of art experiences.

In addition to its exhibitions, the museum hosts talks, workshops, and other public programs that encourage diverse artistic perspectives and contemporary themes. It’s intended to become a place visitors return to, promoting connections between the island, its community, and travelers from around the world.

The Ando Museum

The Ando Museum adds another draw for contemporary art lovers. Designed by Ando himself, the museum looks like a traditional home from the outside, but its interior blends classic Japanese design with Ando’s signature concrete to create an unassumingly dramatic atmosphere, with an interplay of past and present, light and shadow.

Exhibits of photographs, sketches, and models document Ando’s work on Naoshima and beyond, while the building itself is an example of how architecture can revive and reinterpret a historic home.

Naoshima Bathhouse, “I♥YU”

I♥YU

Time and energy permitting, a fitting way to end the day is with a soak at Naoshima’s kitschy and wonderful Naoshima sento (bathhouse), “I♥YU” (yu means hot water, or bath, in Japanese).

The colorful bathhouse was designed by Shinro Ohtake, and a soak here is a truly unique way to immerse yourself in art — and Japanese culture. You may need to bring your own towel and soap (sometimes available for purchase at the bathhouse front desk).

In the same area, Miyanoura Gallery 6 is also worth a visit. Housed in a former pachinko parlor, the minimalist gallery features temporary, rotating exhibits, so you’re sure to have a unique experience.

The Art Islands of Teshima and Inujima

If your schedule allows, we highly recommend making a side trip by ferry to one or more of Naoshima’s neighboring art islands.

Teshima and Inujima — which, along with Naoshima, form part of the greater Benesse Art Site Naoshima — are hidden gems that almost make Naoshima feel fast-paced.

Reaching them requires some extra effort, although during the Setouchi Triennale, a contemporary art festival held every three years, inter-island ferry frequency is increased.

Teshima

The laid-back island of Teshima is located about thirty minutes by ferry from Naoshima.

At the heart of the island is the incredible Teshima Art Museum, an awe-inspiring structure shaped like a drop of water by architect Ryue Nishizawa and artist Rei Naito.

The Teshima Art Museum itself is reason alone to visit, but the island is also home to several other highlights, including Christian Boltanski’s “Les Archives du Cœur,” which houses recordings of heartbeats of people around the world, and the Teshima Yokoo House, a contemporary art museum.

Getting to and around Teshima is not always easy. Ferries to and from the island are somewhat limited (access to Teshima), and the Teshima shuttle bus also has a limited schedule (not to mention requiring a fairly significant amount of walking).

Electric bicycles and scooters can be a good option for navigating the hilly island. Where possible, advance rental is advisable.

Visit Benesse Art Site for the most up-to-date information on works, schedules, and getting to and around Teshima.

Inujima

The small island of Inujima is located about forty minutes by ferry from Naoshima, or just ten minutes by ferry from the mainland port of Hoden.

This little-visited art island is home to the Seirensho Art Museum, its very own “Art House Project,” and the Seaside Inujima Gallery.

Once on Inujima, you can simply get around on foot.

Naoshima: Art and Architecture That Inspire

Naoshima may be small, but it offers one of Japan’s most memorable travel experiences. Whether you spend a day or enjoy the island for a couple of nights, Naoshima’s world-class art and beautiful architecture leave a lasting impression.

We hope this guide has helped you get oriented and inspired. If you’re looking for something a little different on your next Japan adventure, Naoshima is well worth the journey.

Enjoy your visit to Naoshima and Benesse Art Site, and make sure to also see our post on Japan’s best art destinations!