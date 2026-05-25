Most people seem to dread rainy days while traveling. So, for obvious reasons, tsuyu (the rainy season) — which falls around June to early July — tends to be a relatively unpopular time to visit Japan.

Rain can have its downsides while traveling, but I personally love rainy days in Japan. And I’d argue that, with some creative planning, tsuyu can be one of the best and most memorable times of the year to travel in Japan.

So don’t let the rain dampen your parade. Here are a few of my favorite things to do on a rainy day in Japan!

For more on the seasons, see our post on the best times of year to visit Japan!

Originally written in 2018, this post was last updated on May 25, 2026.

What Is Rainy Season Like in Japan?

Tsuyu typically arrives in early June and lingers through late June or early July, moving northward as the weeks pass. Hokkaido largely escapes it altogether, so if you’re looking to stay relatively dry, you may want to add this off-the-beaten-path destination to your trip planning.

The weather is less dramatic than many travelers expect. Rather than torrential downpours, tsuyu more so includes overcast skies, persistent drizzle, and building humidity.

Tsuyu is considered one of Japan’s quieter travel periods. Visitor numbers tend to dip compared to the cherry blossom and autumn foliage seasons, which means a generally more relaxed pace at popular sites.

For your packing list, a compact umbrella and waterproof walking shoes will serve you well — and if you forget either, every conbini (convenience store) in Japan can take care of you!

Hunt for Hydrangeas

Everyone comes to Japan for the cherry blossoms, but I love the less-famous flowers that bloom during other times of the year.

From June till early July, clusters of hydrangeas burst into bloom on bushes across the nation, in shades of baby blue, lilac, and blush pink. They take on an otherworldly quality when it’s drizzling, as though they were glowing among the leaves.

There are numerous hydrangea trails and gardens around Japan, but a couple of great places to view them are Meigetsuin Shrine and Hasedera Temple in Kamakura. If you’re a hardcore plant buff, the Kyoto Botanical Gardens is home to 180 types of hydrangeas.

If you ever tire of hydrangeas, hana-shobu (irises) are also in full bloom during this season. Like the hydrangea, hana-shobu, or Japanese water iris to be exact, needs the abundant showers in June to flourish.

A few places to view them: Meiji Jingu’s inner gardens and Hamarikyu Gardens in Tokyo; Suigo Sawara Aquatic Botanical Garden in Chiba; and Byakko Pond in Heian Shrine in Kyoto.

Visit Japanese Gardens and Temples

If you’ve ever watched Makoto Shinkai’s film The Garden of Words, featuring Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden, you’ll know just how lush and gorgeous greenery can be in the rain.

The crowds also thin greatly on rainy days, so there’ll be fewer people to jostle with. On weekday mornings, you may even find that you have these spaces to yourself!

A wet day brings out the vibrancy of moss, so it’s also a fantastic time for moss-viewing, which has really caught on in recent years.

Seek out moss gardens such as Saiho-ji in Kyoto (which requires reservations made significantly in advance), or wander into the Silver Pavilion (Ginkaku-ji) and enjoy the lush, velvety carpets of moss.

In a similar vein, shrines and temples are incredibly atmospheric in the rain, especially those in the mountains.

Close your eyes and imagine: the sound of rain falling on the stones of a Zen rock garden; the floating torii gate at Miyajima partially enshrouded in white cloud and drizzle, emerging out of the sea and mist; water trickling down bronze rain chains hanging on temple eaves.

Nanzen-ji Temple (photo by Ys [waiz] CC BY)

Soak in an Onsen or Sento

The rainy season is perfect for an onsen (hot springs) town retreat, not least because you’ll enjoy stunning places to yourself!

Spend several days in a gorgeous ryokan and indulge in a bath or ten. Watching the rain fall while soaking in an outdoor bath is pure luxury, especially if yours happens to look out onto the mountains.

Japan is lousy with onsen towns — Beppu, Kinosaki Onsen, and Arima Onsen are just a few. Pick one, hop on a train, and soak your worries away.

Alternatively, support a dying industry and visit a local sento (public bath) when it’s wet out. Public baths aren’t supplied by natural hot springs, but instead use ordinary tap water that has been heated.

Bring your own towels or buy them at the sento. They’re a cheaper alternative to hot springs, and a great way to experience a side of Japan you’ll never see otherwise (literally). I love eavesdropping on the old ladies gossiping at my local public bath!

Browse sento journalist Stephanie Crohin’s Instagram for suggestions on where to go. Complement that research with Thermae Romae, a goofy but insightful introduction to Japan’s bathing culture in manga form. It’s also been made into an animated series and live-action film.

An outdoor bath at Nishimuraya Honkan

Find Some Fireflies

June might bring showers and humidity, but early summer is also the season for firefly mating. Firefly viewing has been a popular Japanese summer pastime for centuries, and it’s no wonder why — seeing the sparkling lights emitted by these tiny bugs is an otherworldly experience.

There are various firefly festivals organized by private entities around Japan from June to early July, such as the Fussa Firefly Festival.

If you’re not keen on a potentially crowded experience and want to seek them out independently, you’ll need to travel further away from urban areas to more remote, nature-rich areas — places with less artificial light and people, such as paddy fields, rivers, or marshes.

But make the effort, and you may be rewarded when night falls with luminous pinpricks of light in the dark, like a scene from a dream.

Plan a Writing Retreat

When it rains, bring that novel you’re working on to a cafe!

You could even plan your entire trip around writing in kissaten (old-fashioned cafe). There’s nothing like strong coffee, the buzz of conversation, and the sound of rain to stimulate your creative juices.

Japan is home to some incredible cafe spaces, both traditional and modern.

If you’re not the writerly sort, grab a book or your e-reader and hang out at the gorgeous Tsutaya bookstore in Daikanyama T-Site for the day. With a top-notch selection of books and magazines, it’s a dream come true for bibliophiles and design nuts.

Tonkotsu ramen in Hakata (aka Fukuoka), Japan

Hunt for Hot Food

Nabe (hotpot), curry rice, ramen, soup curry. Hot soup and spicy dishes taste good at any time of the year, and exponentially better on a cold, wet day.

This is the kind of travel memory that warms me to the core: shaking off the water on your brolly and entering a warm restaurant, being greeted by the spicy, steamy atmosphere of soup and stew. I recently had a hot ochazuke (broth over rice) and seafood dinner at a candlelit seaside restaurant while a typhoon howled outside — a truly magical experience.

Check out some ideas for soul-warming food in our posts on eating in Osaka and Fukuoka!

Go on a Museum Crawl

Wet days are perfect for ticking off all the museums on your bucket list. There are a million and one exhibitions happening at any given time in major cities such as Tokyo, Kyoto, and Osaka, so you’ll never be short of things to do.

Shop ‘till You Drop

What better time to shop than when it’s raining?

Spend a day or two exploring Japan’s inimitable department stores, especially their jaw-droppingly bountiful depachika (basement food halls).

Come tsuyu, stores such as Loft bring out a delightful selection of rain-related goods, such as patterned umbrellas and funky raincoats. Pick up an umbrella and take a romantic walk in the rain with your loved one — this is known in Japan as ai-ai-gasa, or “love-love umbrella.”

Matcha tea ceremony

Experience a Tea Ceremony

Any reason is a good reason to have a cup of tea. A tea ceremony is a special experience year-round, but sipping matcha in a cool, shadowy teahouse while listening to the sound of falling rain is extra magical.

See more in our post on tea in Japan, and our introduction to eating in Kyoto.

Take Some Photos

For a photographer, there’s no such thing as bad weather. Rainy days bring out a different visual dimension to Japan — more vibrant colors and glossy, glowing leaves, for instance.

In addition to all the places suggested above, just think of the sea of moving umbrellas at the Shibuya scramble, the glow of Shinjuku’s neon lights in falling rain, the proliferation of children with colorful umbrellas and rain boots, and various small human dramas that unfold on the street.

It’s a photographer’s dream.

A sea of umbrellas in Harajuku (photo by Dick Thomas Johnson CC BY)

Visit Hokkaido and Okinawa

June is an excellent time to visit the extreme ends of Japan — a rainy season hack for people who really don’t like the rain.

For one thing, Hokkaido has no rainy season, and the typhoons spinning their way across Japan usually peter out while heading northwards. It’s why June is also the month for beer gardens and festivals in Hokkaido!

June is also the start of hiking season in numerous national parks, but for those who prefer their adventures a little less rugged, you can enjoy the flowering season in Hokkaido, beginning with lavender fields in Furano.

Okinawa, on the other hand, is a fun and gorgeous place to visit, especially for second or third visits to Japan, and for adventurous families with children.

Though part of Japan, its culture and cuisine are distinctly different from the Japanese mainland, with friendly, laid-back inhabitants and food with a more Taiwanese/Southeast Asian influence.

June in Okinawa is warm, but not oppressively hot and humid, and typhoon season usually hasn’t started yet. It’s the perfect time for kayaking, sailing, and scuba diving in the crystal-clear waters around the islands.

Okinawa, Japan

Rainy Days Are Perfect for Exploring Japan

Some of our favorite memories involve grey skies and a good umbrella, so don’t let the rainy season deter you. Rainy days can be a wonderful time to see and do amazing things in Japan. And with fewer crowds to contend with, you may even get to see a side of Japan that fairweather travelers might miss.

I hope this gives you some ideas for those rainy days!

