Is Japan safe to visit despite the coronavirus? At Boutique Japan, we have been monitoring the situation extremely closely, and recently have been answering lots of questions about travel to Japan in light of the global COVID-19 outbreak.

Along with our personal explorations of Japan, we are also in constant contact with our various colleagues and friends throughout the country, including guides, local experts, hotel and ryokan staff, and many others.

There is no doubt that the news around the coronavirus — whether pertaining to Japan, Italy, the US, or elsewhere — can feel alarming, but in our experience (both firsthand and based on frequent reports from trusted colleagues and friends) the situation on the ground is not as worrisome as media reports.

Having answered countless questions from travelers over the past few weeks, we realize different people get their news and information from a variety of sources.

This post was last updated on March 1st, 2020.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), with regard to COVID-19, “Most people who become infected experience mild illness and recover, but it can be more severe for others.”

The coronavirus is sometimes compared to seasonal influenza, and while most experts agree that both pose serious public health challenges, it is also worth keeping in mind that the seasonal flu has led to many more deaths than the coronavirus (the data does not yet appear to be conclusive, but the coronavirus does appear to have a higher fatality rate).

The WHO generally appears to advise against travel restrictions, on the whole, except in certain scenarios. Per the WHO’s latest “Situation Report,” Japan’s risk level is equivalent to that of the US and Europe, for example.

Some countries, such as the United States, have announced advisories for Japan as well as for other countries around the world. The US State Department has designated Japan Level 2 (Exercise increased caution). While not as innocuous as Level 1 (Exercise normal precautions), it’s also not as pointed as Level 3 (Reconsider travel) or Level 4 (Do not travel).

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has designated Japan Level 2 (Practice enhanced precautions), and states that “Older adults and those with chronic medical conditions should consider postponing nonessential travel.”

Based on our experience discussing the coronavirus with travelers, we have discovered that the above information is simultaneously alarming to some people, and less so to others.

Some people have told us that they are less worried about the virus, but are worried about other factors such as event cancellations or museum closings.

Japan, like many other countries, is experiencing preventive measures that involve closings, and at present some of Tokyo’s most popular museums — teamLab Borderless, and the Ghibli Museum — are temporarily closed. So are some popular attractions such as Tokyo Disney and Tokyo SkyTree, as well as Naoshima’s art sites. For the time being, most temporary closures appear to be through mid-March.

On the other hand, since there are currently many fewer tourists than usual, some of Japan’s most popular places (such as Fushimi Inari, and the bamboo forest in Arashiyama) — which are usually overflowing with tourists and selfie sticks — are relatively empty (and can be quite magical).

What about all those photos of people wearing masks? As anyone who has been to Japan before knows, it is extremely normal for Japanese people to wear masks for a variety of reasons: for example, to avoid allergies, or to prevent catching or spreading a cold or flu. While more people are wearing masks these days (not only in Japan, but even in places like Europe and the US), the sight of people wearing masks in Japan is not in and of itself unusual.

It’s worth bearing in mind that this is a fast-evolving situation, and things can change very quickly.

Additionally, other external factors and circumstances — such as, for example, flight cancellations, or sudden updates to official travel restrictions — can also come into play. Given the unpredictability of the situation, it is not possible for anyone to know what things will look like in the immediate and near future.

We are not in a position to tell travelers “Go,” or “Don’t go,” and it is a personal decision. While some of us are traveling (both now and in the near future) through places including Japan, Europe, and North America, we also know many people are avoiding travel at the moment.

Regardless of where on Earth you are, and whether or not you’re traveling, we would refer to the WHO’s advice for protective measures against the coronavirus.

What about travel insurance? For any and all travel insurance questions, we would suggest speaking directly with a travel insurance company, as insurance policies and coverage can be confusing and convoluted. We often recommend Travelex, and the online insurance marketplace InsureMyTrip can also be a useful resource.

If you’re from the US, for any travel abroad we also always recommend registering with the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) (many other countries have similar programs), which can prove extremely beneficial for for updates about unexpected events or emergencies of any kind.

If you decide to visit Japan, we hope you have a wonderful trip!